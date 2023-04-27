1. Carolina Panthers (via trade)
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (via trade)
Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (via trade)
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (via trade)
Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade)
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (via trade)
Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans
Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (via trade)
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (via trade)
Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade)
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (via trade)
Will McDonald IV, edge, Iowa State
16. Washington Commanders
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
17. New England Patriots (via trade)
Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18. Detroit Lions
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
20. Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21. Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
22. Baltimore Ravens
Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23. Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California
24. New York Giants (via trade)
Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25. Buffalo Bills (via trade)
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26-31: TBD
