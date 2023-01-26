Giants Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick reacts following an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 Chris Szagola

Nasty defenses. Strong rushing offenses. Physical in the trenches.

This 49ers-Eagles matchup in the NFC championship game Sunday has all the elements of old-school football.

Tags

Recommended for you