FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Purdy's delayed surgery could happen early March 2023 if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced, general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's delayed surgery could happen next week if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced.

Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo the operation last week to repair his throwing elbow that got hurt in the NFC championship game. But Dr. Keith Meister delayed the operation because Purdy's elbow was too swollen.