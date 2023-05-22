Packers Ready For Love Football

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.(AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

 Doug Murray

GREEN BAY — There’s a palpable excitement around 1265 Lombardi Avenue right now. If there’s also a fear of the unknown, well, then the Green Bay Packers are disguising it well.

With a new, first-year starter at quarterback (Jordan Love), a colossal youth movement at both wide receiver (a depth chart with a whopping six selections from the past two drafts) and tight end (two rookie Day 2 picks in line to play extensive snaps), and a defense looking to redeem itself after failing to live up to its own expectations a year ago, the team opens Phase III of its offseason program with its first organized team activity practice on Monday — and filled with hope.

