Commanders Magic Johnson Football

FILE - Former NBA player Magic Johnson smiles before an MLS Cup soccer match Nov. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

WASHINGTON (AP) — Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because details of the bid are not being publicized.