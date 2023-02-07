Raiders Carr Football

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams, on Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 AP

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will visit the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly. One person termed the visit as “exploratory in nature.”