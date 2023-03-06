Pro Bowl Football

NFC quarterback Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl against the AFC, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.

Two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the sides reached an agreement on Monday. It will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career.

