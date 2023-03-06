All-Combine Team Football

FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) eludes Philadelphia Eagles' Mike Mamula (59) in the third quarter of an NFL football game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 7, 1999. Mamula was among the first players to train specifically for the staple of tests he'd face at the NFL combine: the 40-yard dash that calibrates speed, the three-cone drill that calculates agility and the 225-pound bench press that gauges strength and stamina. (AP Photo/Rick Havner, File)

 RICK HAVNER

Long before the NFL’s annual scouting combine became a prime-time football fix for fans ahead of free agency and the draft, Mike Mamula absolutely killed it as a combine trailblazer in 1995.

He was among the first players to train specifically for the staple of tests he'd face at the combine: the 40-yard dash that measures speed, the three-cone drill that calculates agility and the 225-pound bench press that gauges strength and stamina.