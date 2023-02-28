Browns Watson Football

FILE -Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry indicated, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, the team may restructure the five-year, $230 million deal it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The record-setting contract Deshaun Watson received from the Browns could undergo some revising.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team may consider restructuring the five-year, $230 million deal — to clear salary cap space — it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago.