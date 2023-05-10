Mabrey Mettauer may have reportedly thrown for 57 touchdowns and ran for 22 more in the last two seasons, but there’s always room for improvement.
The Woodlands High School football coach Jim Rapp previously told BadgerExtra late last year that his standout quarterback, a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN, was “not a finished product yet.” Mettauer has continued to work on “a few minor tweaks,” in his words, homing in on his footwork and another key area as he prepares for his senior season with the Highlanders.
“So the result of your throw really comes from your hips,” Mettauer said. “If you get your hips in the ball, it's gonna look 1,000 times better than being an arm thrower.
“Your hips really do all the work and then your arm secure behind that. So your hips really make the ball, make it look good.”
Mettauer hopes those strides extend beyond his final high school season to when he arrives at the University of Wisconsin under coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo as an early enrollee. The Badgers’ 2024 commit took an unofficial visit to his future college home late last month, arriving during the later hours of April 26 and leaving the morning of April 28.
“It was awesome. That was my third time going back up there, and they treated me really well,” Mettauer said. “Went up there with my dad and had a meeting with the whole O-line. Got a meeting with coach Fick, and also me and coach Longo talked a little ball, and I got to watch some practice. Just, it was an overall great experience going up there.”
Mettauer attended UW’s final practice of its 2023 spring football schedule April 27, a session that allowed the quarterback to see some of Longo’s new Air Raid scheme on the field but also featured significant special teams work. It was just a taste of what will come for the future Badger when he heads to Madison on a more permanent basis.
“It was super cool watching coach Fickell control the whole practice, and the whole place was bumping with fun music, and it just looked like a fun environment to be in,” Mettauer said. “Everything looks very controlled and professional.”
The recruit fit the trip in between The Woodlands’ own spring football schedule, which goes through next week. Mettauer completed 66.5% of his throws for 2,621 yards and 32 touchdowns to only six interceptions for the Highlanders last season as a junior, according to MaxPreps. He may be designated as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the 2024 class according to Rivals, but he also displayed dual-threat capabilities by rushing for 613 yards on 7.3 yards per carry and seven touchdowns.
That built upon a sophomore season in 2021 where Mettauer connected on 65.6% of his passes for 2,461 yards and 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions, according to HighlanderFootball.net. He added 444 yards on 87 carries with 15 more touchdowns on the ground.
Mettauer continues to focus on UW’s class of 2024, which as of Tuesday morning ranked in the top 25 of Rivals (No. 19), On3’s Industry rankings (No. 20) and 247Sports composite rankings (No. 22). Eight verbal commits make up this class at the moment, and the quarterback said the group already holds “a great bond.”
He also dons his unofficial recruiter cap when needed, an area he feels he has grown in. He keeps in contact with four-star running back Darrion Dupree (Mount Carmel High School; Chicago) and offensive lineman Marcus Harrison (St. Francis High School; Hamburg, New York) in hopes of wooing them to the Badgers’ next class.
“I’m definitely a hard recruiter. I try to recruit a lot of people, so I try to persuade a lot of things upon people,” Mettauer said with a laugh. “My running back that’s a ‘25 (The Woodlands running back and current Penn State commit Kiandrea Barker), he got an offer to Wisconsin (last) week from coach Longo so that was awesome. And then I'll try to persuade him to end up there.”
Mettauer plans to return to Madison once again next month, this time on an official visit from June 2-4. That shapes up to be a substantial weekend of 2024 visitors for UW. The following uncommitted recruits, rated four-star talents by at least one of the recruiting outlets, are slated to be in town: Dupree, projected offensive lineman Kevin Heywood, outside linebacker Anelu Lafaele, defensive end Dominic Nichols and cornerback Miles Lockhart.
Fellow UW commits expected to take official visits that weekend also include tight end Grant Stec, himself a consensus four-star talent by the recruiting outlets, inside linebacker Landon Gauthier and safety Kahmir Prescott.
“I don't know the future, but as of right now, I know it's looking great,” Mettauer said of the Badgers’ 2024 class. “We have a lot of studs so that's super exciting, and we're just all building friendships right now, which is super exciting. And most of us are going up there early in January so we'll have a great group already.”