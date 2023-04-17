Chiefs Mahomes Football

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to be ready for training camp with no limitations from the high ankle sprain that occurred during the playoffs and was such the focal point of their run to a Super Bowl victory in February.

The Chiefs began their offseason program Monday, though most of their players will spend the first two weeks of voluntary workouts at home and meeting through Zoom.