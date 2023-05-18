Athletics Las Vegas Timeline Baseball

FILE - Workers continue construction on a new baseball park in Las Vegas on March 28, 2019. The Oakland Athletics's lease at Oakland Coliseum runs through 2024, and there is a chance the team would play the 2025 and 2026 seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark, home to their Triple-A affiliate, the Aviators. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A major professional team playing in a minor league venue would've been unheard of just a few years ago, which is what the Oakland Athletics likely will do if they move to Las Vegas.

There is recent precedent for a major professional team making a similar transition while waiting for the new venue to be constructed. The NFL's Chargers played in an MLS stadium after moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, and the NHL's Arizona Coyotes have called a college arena home while awaiting what they hope is a new building of their own.