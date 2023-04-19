Draft Preview Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures during a pre-draft NFL football news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa considered walking away from football.

It was a brief thought after he was diagnosed with two concussions last season and many questioned if it was safe for the 25-year-old Miami Dolphins quarterback to continue playing.