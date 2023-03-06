Saints Carr Football

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, two people familiar with the agreement said Monday, March 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract's value on condition of anonymity Monday because financial terms were not released when the Saints announced their agreement with Carr.