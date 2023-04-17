NFL Combine Football

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

The Green Bay Packers have been criticized for their conservative approach to the NFL Draft long before Brian Gutekunst took over as the team's general manager in January 2018.

With the franchise last using a first-round pick on a wide receiver in 2003, selecting Javon Walker from Florida State at No. 20 overall, the league's annual draft has been a sore spot for some fans for nearly two decades.