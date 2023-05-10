F1 Miami GP Auto Racing

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greet each other in the Red Bull garage before the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/{sum}) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 STF

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season when they spend back-to-back weeks in London this year.

The Jaguars will “host” the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1 and “visit” the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 8. The Jaguars were set to play two designated home games in London in 2020 but the pandemic canceled those plans.