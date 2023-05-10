GREEN BAY — Jordan Love is ready to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Or maybe he’s not. It’s going to be awhile before we know that answer.

But he sounds ready, and that’s promising. Love has waited a long time for this opportunity and, now that Aaron Rodgers is gone, it’s finally here for the Packers’ 2020 first-round pick. After spending his first three seasons in the NFL watching from the back seat, the keys to the offense are in Love’s hands.