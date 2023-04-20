Luke Fickell gets a chance to be a bit creative on the football field Saturday.
University of Wisconsin football isn’t holding a spring game at Camp Randall Stadium, but the Badgers coach is hoping the open practice set for 1 p.m. provides the same competition level that’ll be present when the Badgers host opponents this fall.
“Really competitive stuff,” Fickell said about his expectations for what’s been dubbed “The Launch.”
“I think more than anything it’s just see guys play and perform, you know? See if we can kind of get that mentality to let it fly and not worry about mistakes. Because in practice you're getting coached, coach is there, a lot of those situations where if you make a mistake, they're correcting you. So now you're gonna get the first time we're actually on the sidelines, guys got to go out and play. Hopefully there's a little bit of an environment to see how these guys look. Very few of us have actually seen some of these guys (play), I was fortunate enough to be there, see their eyes in a bowl game, but I think it's a big deal to just kind of let them fly.”
Fickell laid out the structure of the scrimmage to reporters after Thursday’s practice. The offense will start with the ball at its 25-yard line and have at least six plays per drive. If the offense gains a first down in the first three plays of the series, it continues beyond six plays until a score or a stop occurs. If the offense fails to get a first down in the first three plays, that group starts its next drive 10 yards back of where its drive ended. However, if the offense generates a big play — a run of 15 or more yards or a pass of 20 or more — in its first six plays, the drive continues.
“I think it sets the understanding defensively that drives continue if you give up big plays,” Fickell said. “And then offensively, you recognize it's really tough to do this methodical thing all the way down the field if you can't create some big plays.”
The scrimmage will feature live tackling for all units in the first half, but the first-team offense and defense won’t tackle to the ground in the second half. The Badgers haven’t done live tackling in practices this spring.
There will be a scoring system determined by Fickell that a UW spokesperson said will ensure a dramatic finish for fans. More than 20,000 tickets had been reserved for the event as of Wednesday morning. The practice is the first time for fans to see the Badgers’ new Air Raid offense, Mike Tressel and Fickell-led defense and 14 transfers who joined the program this winter.