Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night on Monday in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

 AP

PHOENIX — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl.

He’s also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks.

