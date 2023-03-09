NFL Combine Football

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

The San Francisco 49ers added a league-high seven compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, giving them 11 total selections.

The NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams on Thursday for the upcoming draft on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.