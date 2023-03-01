Flores Lawsuit Football

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Coach Brian Flores can press discrimination claims against the league and three teams after a federal judge on Wednesday rejected the option of arbitration, presumably before Commissioner Roger Goodell, and offered some stinging observations about the status of racial bias in the sport.

The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan clearing the way for Flores to bring his claims to trial also required two other coaches who joined the lawsuit to submit to arbitration. The league had tried to move the Flores claims to arbitration, citing contracts that coaches had signed.