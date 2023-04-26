NFL Draft Thumbnails Offense Football

FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young talks on the field during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 4, 2023. The national high school player of the year as a senior in California went on to become the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a sophomore at Alabama. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

 Darron Cummings

The NFL never really stops, so the offseason continues with the draft starting Thursday night.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and, as usual, a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects.

