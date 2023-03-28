NFL Owners Meeting Football

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

PHOENIX (AP) — There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL's roughing the passer rule.

The league's 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league's annual meetings on Tuesday.