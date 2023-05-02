Packers Love Football

FILE - Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t officially been announced. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love has shown a lot of qualities during his three years as Aaron Rodgers’ understudy.

He’s shown patience, sitting through three seasons behind a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback depth chart — and several uncertainty-filled offseasons while Rodgers pondered his next move.