FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich gestures on the field before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, they have agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become their new head coach. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

 Zach Bolinger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback in 1995.

The Panthers announced Thursday they've agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. An introductory news conference was set for Tuesday.

