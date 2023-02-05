Pebble Beach Golf

Aaron Rodgers follows his putt on the 16th green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be on an adjacent plaque for winning the PGA Tour event at Pebble.