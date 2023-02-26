Kyle Busch gets 1st RCR victory in Fontana’s NASCAR farewell
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style. The veteran stormed up from the back after an early penalty and earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing while winning on this Southern California track for the fifth time. Busch held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in NASCAR’s final race on the gloriously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be demolished to make room for a half-mile track. Busch drove his Chevrolet to victory in only his second race with RCR, which scooped him up in December after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing ended.
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara gets typo-free Cy Young plaque
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has received his NL Cy Young Award trophy for the second time, and this time he has no reason to give it back. When the Baseball Writers’ Association of America originally presented Alcantara with the trophy in January, the plaque that dubbed both Alcantara and AL winner Justin Verlander the most valuable pitchers in their leagues contained a typo, leaving out the second “a” in “valuable.” Alcantara was given a replacement award Sunday at home plate before Miami’s spring training home opener against St. Louis. The replacement contains the more up-to-date “most outstanding” phrasing — and it’s spelled correctly.
Jaguars sign Robertson-Harris, Hasty to contract extensions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extensions. Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $30 million extension, according to NFL Network. He had one year remaining on a three-year, $23.4 million deal. He is coming off the best season of his NFL career. He started all 17 games and finished with 45 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks. Hasty would have been a restricted free agent once the new league year began next month. He ran for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns last season as Travis Etienne’s primary backup.
Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan
ATLANTA (AP) — Quin Snyder has been hired as the Atlanta Hawks coach. Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed Sunday. The Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday. General manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta’s eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021. Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. He said in the team’s statement he’s “thrilled to go back to Atlanta.”
Man United targets more trophies after winning League Cup
LONDON (AP) — What else can Manchester United achieve in a season that is shaping up nicely for manager Erik ten Hag? United’s four-pronged challenge is still on after beating Newcastle 2-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday. A team that had become all too accustomed to failure in recent years is quickly getting a taste for success after the impressive turnaround overseen by Ten Hag. He needed just 10 months to deliver his first trophy as United manager and end a six-year silverware drought for the 20-time English champion. Now thoughts turn to more prizes this season. Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in the only Premier League game on Sunday to put more pressure on Blues manager Graham Potter.