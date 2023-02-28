Concussion lingers for former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch is trying to move on with his life after his NASCAR career was prematurely curtailed from the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch was injured in a brutal wreck during qualifying last summer at Pocono Raceway. Busch instead is now a de facto consultant for his old 23XI Racing team and Toyota. He’s chatted up sponsors and is doing the grunt work needed to make the gears turn on the team co-owned by Michael Jordan. He just can’t race.
NCAA football panel out to shorten games; player safety goal
College football administrators are looking at ways to reduce the number of plays in games in the name of player safety. A tweak in clock operating procedures is likely the first step. The NCAA Football Rules Committee is meeting in Indianapolis this week and recommendations it forwards and approved in the spring would take effect next season. The average number of plays per game in the Bowl Subdivision has hovered at 180 the past three seasons. NFL games average 154. The NCAA rules committee is looking at keeping the clock moving when a team makes a first down.
Rangers trade for Kane; Hurricanes, Leafs, Oilers load up
Patrick Kane is going to the New York Rangers as part of a flurry of moves with still days left before the NHL trade deadline. Kane went from Chicago to New York as part of a long-anticipated, three-team deal that included Arizona. Carolina added young scoring winger Jesse Puljujarvi in a deal with Edmonton before the Oilers turned around and traded for defenseman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville. Toronto made three separate trades including acquiring defenseman Luke Schenn from Vancouver and sending forward Pierre Engvall to the Islanders. The Washington Capitals got defenseman Rasmus Sandin from the Maple Leafs and traded Marcus Johansson to Minnesota.
NWSL’s Pride switches to dark shorts citing player concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Pride have updated the team’s secondary uniforms to feature black shorts rather than white to address players’ concerns during menstrual cycles. The Pride’s “Luna” uniform, with its primarily white jersey, will now have black shorts. Orlando is the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to alter its uniforms after English club Manchester City announced last fall that it was doing away with white shorts. Orlando’s updated uniforms will debut on March 26, when the Pride visit the Portland Thorns to open the season.
Nyman will take final leisurely downhill run before retiring
Longtime American downhiller Steven Nyman will wrap up his career this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. He won’t be racing to win, either, but merely to say goodbye. He plans on wearing jeans and taking his sweet time in his last World Cup downhill race. It’s been quite a career for the racer from Utah who grew up chasing members of the BYU ski team around the slopes at Sundance Mountain Resort just to see if he could keep up. Nyman won three World Cup races over his career and was named to four Olympic teams.
No. 6 Marquette clinches first outright Big East title
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 10 assists, and No. 6 Marquette clinched its first outright Big East championship by beating Butler 72-56 on Tuesday night.
The victory was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for the surprising Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3), picked ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll.
Marquette, which had already secured a share of its first Big East title since 2013, had not won an outright regular-season crown since doing so in Conference USA in 2003.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 14 points and Oso Ighodaro had 12 for the Golden Eagles, who will be the top seed in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden — an event Marquette has never won.
Jayden Taylor scored 13 and Jalen Thomas had 10 for Butler (14-16, 6-13), which finished 4-6 in Big East home games.
Morant, Grizzlies beat Lakers 121-109 with James sidelined
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter, had 10 assists and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles 121-109 on Tuesday night in the Lakers’ first game since LeBron James injured his right foot.
Xavier Tillman finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane scored 16 points apiece.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points and 19 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points. Austin Reaves had 17, while matching his season high with four 3-pointers.
Morant took over in the third quarter, connecting on 10 of 12 shots. That broke open a close game and gave the Grizzlies a 93-84 advantage entering the fourth.
BUCKS 118, NETS 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Brooklyn for its 15th straight victory.
Jrue Holiday had 14 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who went 10-0 in February and have passed Boston for the best record in the NBA. They got Antetokounmpo back after he missed their home victory over Phoenix on Sunday with a bruised right quadriceps.