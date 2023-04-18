Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement. Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball announced the hire Tuesday. Coleman lost his hearing at age 3 and began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).
Heat's Herro undergoing surgery, likely out until NBA Finals
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro says he will undergo surgery Friday for his broken hand and likely won’t return this postseason unless his team wins the Eastern Conference title. Herro said Tuesday that the injury requires four to six weeks of recovery. The conference finals start in mid-May and Game 1 of the NBA Finals is June 1. Herro said the extent of his rehabilitation likely meant he probably couldn't return until the league finals rather than the conference finals.
Clutch like a Fox: Sacramento guard wins new NBA award
Nobody scored more clutch points this season than De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. And his late-game exploits helped him win the inaugural NBA clutch player of the year award. The league announced the voting results on Tuesday. Fox held off Miami's Jimmy Butler and Chicago's DeMar DeRozan for the award. They were the other two finalists. Fox led the league with 193 clutch points this season. Clutch games are defined by the NBA as those where the margin between the teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.
Shesterkin, Kreider help Rangers rip Devils 5-1 in Game 1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — gor Shesterkin made 27 saves, Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals and the New York York Rangers stunned the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lindgren and Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers. Adam Fox had four assists and Artemi Panarin had two in this seventh renewal of this river rivalry in the postseason. The Devils, who set franchise records with 112 points and 52 wins, never got their rush game going. Their only goal came on a penalty shot by Jack Hughes late.
Edey declares for NBA draft with option to return to school
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — National player of the year Zach Edey of Purdue has declared for the NBA, but will keep open the option of returning to school next season. The 7-foot-4 center led Purdue to a Big Ten regular-season title this past season by averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. He was a unanimous first team All-American and swept all of the national player of the year awards. It's the second straight year a Purdue player has declared early for the draft. Jaden Ivey was a lottery pick in 2022. It's unclear where Edey will be projected to go in June's draft.
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith, who was touched by tragedy while he played for the Cleveland Browns, has died. He was 31. Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Browns confirmed his passing on Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Smith played for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this season. He previously spent eight seasons in the NFL. While Smith was with the Browns in 2019, his girlfriend was killed when she was hit by a car after exiting the vehicle he was driving.
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder ready to take over at quarterback
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder is ready to get back on the field. The Falcons’ newly minted full-time starter reported for duty Monday, the first day of the offseason program. “It’s like the first day of school, except when you go on the first day of school, you have the same classmates,” Ridder said Tuesday. “But half of your classmates are gone, and you have new classmates. It was fun to get in here and see new faces. See the energy around the building (with) guys just coming in here ready to work.” Ridder, who was drafted in the third round (74th overall) of the 2022 NFL draft, started the final four games of last season and posted a 2-2 mark. After losing the Deshaun Watson derby to Cleveland, the Falcons moved on from long-time quarterback Matt Ryan in 2022. He was traded to the Colts for a third-round draft pick.