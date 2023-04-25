Rockets make it official, hire ex-Celtics coach Ime Udoka
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets officially hired Ime Udoka as their new coach on Tuesday, replacing Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year’s draft.
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. He averaged 20 points per game. He had 15 games of at least 25 points, another high for rookies this season.
De'Aaron Fox on Game 5: 'No ifs, ands or buts. I’m playing'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox says there's no doubt he will play in Game 5 of a first-round series against the Golden State Warriors despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand. The Kings are still calling Fox’s status “questionable” but all signs are pointing to him giving it a shot with the series tied at two games apiece. Fox took part in a non-contact practice with a splint on his left index finger and then spent significant time afterward working on his shooting to get acclimated to playing with a splint.
Garcia, Astros stop Rays' 14-game home winning streak
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays' 14-game season-opening home winning streak, 5-0. Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who are 20-4 overall. The 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, hold the MLB record for the longest season-opening home streak with 21. The 1886 Detroit Wolverines had an 18-game stretch, while the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association won 16 in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The announced crowd for the game between the MLB-best Rays and the defending World Series champion Astros at Tropicana Field was just 9,916.
Avs' Makar suspended for game vs. Kraken; Bruins can advance
Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4. Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.
Bengals pick up 5th-year option on QB Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year contract option for star quarterback Joe Burrow as they moved toward signing him to a long-term deal. The Bengals said in a statement that they took the “mechanical step” with Burrow and his representatives, who have had talks with the team about his future. NFL teams had until May 2 to exercise fifth-year options for first-round picks in the 2020 class. Since bouncing back from a season-ending knee injury as a rookie, Burrow has gone 20-10 as a starter while leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. The 26-year-old has passed for more than 4,400 yards in each of the past two seasons with 69 touchdown passes.
European lawmakers urge for Olympics ban on Russia, Belarus
GENEVA (AP) — European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers at the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe say it's preferable to the IOC continuing to seek ways to let individual athletes from the two countries compete as neutrals in international sport. A PACE committee hearing in Strasbourg, France, will help draft a future report on the question of barring athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.