49ers Eagles Football

San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans walks off the field after Philadelphia Eagles' 31-7 win in NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, January 29, 2023. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

 Scott Strazzante

HOUSTON (AP) — DeMeco Ryans has been hired as coach of the Houston Texans, giving him his first head coaching job and bringing him back to the place where he started his playing career.

Ryans joins the Texans from the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator.

