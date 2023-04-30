NFL Draft-2024 Mock

FILE - Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Tulane, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The 2024 NFL draft class could be tank-worthy. With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

 Sam Hodde

The 2024 NFL draft class could quickly transform losers into winners.

With a full season of college football still to be played, two future franchise quarterbacks are already being penciled into the top of draft boards: Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of Southern California and North Carolina's Drake Maye.