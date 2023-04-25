NFL Owners Meeting Football

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich speaks during the NFC head coaches availability at the NFL football meetings, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have agreed on which quarterback the team will select with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

But Reich says the team won’t announce who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins.

