Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success.