EAU CLAIRE -- Original works by artists of all visual media are sought for the "Confluence of Art" annual juried exhibit at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Submissions due by 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. The exhibit will run from Sept. 17 through Nov. 14 in Pablo Center's James W. Hansen Gallery.
The exhibit consists of over 50 selected works crossing different media, techniques and motifs selected for display in the exhibit each year.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).