Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on Feb. 1 at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington D.C.

 AP

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.

“The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient,” the Fed said in a statement after its latest policy meeting ended.

