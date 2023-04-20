Cubs Athletics Baseball

Home plate umpire Adam Hamari, left, ejects Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, center, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Thibodaux arrived in the Bay Area in 1995 from Texas and instantly became a fan of the Oakland Athletics.

The one-time Astros fan cheered slugger Mark McGwire, who hit 52 home runs the following year. He saw the glory days of Dave Stewart and Dennis Eckersley; of Eric Chavez, Jason Giambi and Miguel Tejada; of $2 BART rides and bargain bleacher seats in the third deck. The A's “converted me over pretty quickly," he said.