Twins White Sox Baseball

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez rounds first after hitting a two-run home run off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi robbed Carlos Correa of a homer and hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, sending the Chicago White Sox over the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Hanser Alberto opened the 10th on second as the automatic runner and advanced on Elvis Andrus' sacrifice. After Tim Anderson bounced to shortstop and Benintendi lined a clean single into left against Caleb Thielbar (0-1).

