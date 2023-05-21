Brewers Rays Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez (11) celebrates his two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays' Cooper Criswell with Darin Ruf during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 21, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

 Chris O'Meara

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers avoided a three-game sweep by beating the major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Sunday.

Tampa Bay (34-14) dropped to 21-4 at Tropicana Field, the second-best 25-game home record since 1901 behind the 1978 Boston Red Sox at 22-3.

Tags

Recommended for you