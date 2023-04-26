Tigers Brewers Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez gets hit by the pitch from Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

 Kenny Yoo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini and rookie Joey Wiemer homered to back Freddy Peralta, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday to avoid a series sweep and stop a three-game losing streak.

Detroit shortstop Javier Báez, who entered with a 10-game hitting streak, left in the first inning after being struck on the left hand by a 93 mph Peralta pitch. The Tigers said Báez’s hand was bruised and X-rays were negative.

