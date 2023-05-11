Padres Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) points to the team dugout after hitting a two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Thursday.

Kyle Farmer homered as Minnesota earned its second straight victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games. Emilio Pagán (3-0) got three outs for the win, and Jorge López pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

