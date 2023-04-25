Tigers Brewers Baseball

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter right, celebrates his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run and four Detroit Tigers pitchers held the Milwaukee Brewers in check, as Detroit beat Milwaukee 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee started the eighth inning with a leadoff double, but then Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras struck out.

