Twins Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth career shutout and the second complete game in the majors this season, leading the New York Yankees to a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

DJ LeMahieu homered and hit an RBI single for the Yankees, who earned a split of the four-game series after putting slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring strain before the game. New York has won or split its first five series for the first time since 2010, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

