Cuban players celebrate after defeating Australia in their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game at the Tokyo Dome Tokyo, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Cuba earned a 7,500-mile flight to Miami for a trip to the World Baseball Classic semifinals for the first time since 2006.

“Cuban baseball fans are so emotional right now. They have been waiting for a long time at the moment,” manager Armando Johnson said after a 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday night. “This is the new page, new chapter.”

