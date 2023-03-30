Brewers Cubs Baseball

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 Erin Hooley

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman is getting used to Major League Baseball's new pitch clock. And it's no small deal for the right-hander.

“It's tough, this pitch clock. It's a big adjustment,” he said.

Tags

Recommended for you