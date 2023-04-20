Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) receives assistance on the field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Boston. Maeda left a game after being hit by a line drive in the left ankle. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran lined one ball of Kenta Maeda’s ankle, knocking the Twins starter out of the game, and another off the Green Monster during a six-run third inning on Thursday to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 11-5 victory over Minnesota.

Maeda (0-3) allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo to lead off the bottom of the first and left trailing 1-0 after taking Duran's 111 mph line drive off his left ankle in the second inning. The Twins right-hander made the play to get the out at first and end the inning.