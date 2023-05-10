APTOPIX Dodgers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts on home plate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 on Wednesday to take the three-game series.

Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who top the NL in home runs (64).

