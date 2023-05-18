Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Joel Payamps against the San Francisco Giants during a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Despite dropping two of their last three series as they head to Florida to face the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays, the Milwaukee Brewers are clinging to a slim lead in the NL Central Division standings.

With Milwaukee (24-19) struggling to consistently produce offense — sitting in a tie for 11th place in the 15-team National League with 183 runs through 43 games — the pitching staff deserves a large share of the credit for the team's one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20).

