Bay Hill Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jon Rahm started his round strong and ended it even better Thursday, closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Not even the brute test of Bay Hill was a match for golf’s hottest player.

