San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, talks with manager Bob Melvin in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” on Twitter after the suspended San Diego Padres superstar hit a mammoth home run Wednesday night in a Triple-A game while on a rehab assignment.

Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats responded to a tweet that included video of the homer at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park by saying, “cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension.”

